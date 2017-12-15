Restaurant chain applies for premises licence at Rushden Lakes

A popular restaurant chain has applied for a premises licence for a unit at Rushden Lakes.

Thursdays UK Ltd is applying for a premises licence for a TGI Fridays restaurant at the major retail and leisure development on the former Skew Bridge site.

Bill's has already opened at Rushden Lakes

Its application is to licence the premises to have opening hours of 10am to 12.30am Monday to Sunday.

It is also applying to sell alcohol from 10am to midnight Monday to Sunday and for late night refreshment from 11pm to midnight Monday to Sunday.

The Northants Telegraph asked TGI Fridays for confirmation of the chain wanting to open a restaurant at the site, but a spokesman said they were ‘not able to confirm any details or make any comment at this stage.’

However, if the premises licence is approved by East Northants Council, it looks like TGI Fridays will be joining the likes of Bill’s, Wildwood and Jamaica Blue which are already serving food and drink to shoppers at Rushden Lakes.

The Northants Telegraph recently reported that Pizza Express has applied for permission to install various items of signage, including two fascia signs and one menu/takeaway sign, on the unit next to Wildwood on the boardwalk.

The pizza chain has also been recruiting online for a number of positions at the Rushden Lakes branch, including assistant manager, waiter and pizzaiolo (chef).

Wagamama is expected to open in the remaining of the three restaurant units on the boardwalk with views over the lake.

If TGI Fridays opens at Rushden Lakes, it is likely to be one of 11 restaurants being built as part of phase two of the scheme, which also includes the 14-screen cinema.

Phase two is due to open in early 2019.