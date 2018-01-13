Residents warned of overnight work on train line between Kettering and Corby

Network Rail has warned residents that more overnight work on the line between Kettering and Corby is on the way.

De-vegetation work along the route is ongoing and further work has now been scheduled to remove scrap and tamping, unload ballast and follow-up work.

A letter to residents living near the line from Network Rail’s community relations manager Denise Thompson said: “We understand that working by your property overnight is far from ideal, but we are obliged to work on the railway at times that cause least disruption to trains.

“Unfortunately this means carrying out a lot of our work at weekends or overnight.

“I hope this information is helpful and we apologise in advance for any inconvenience this essential work may cause.”

The location, date and start and finish times for each set of work being carried out is:

- Geddington, Corby Asda: January 22 to 26, 11.45pm to 6am

- Kettering to Corby whole route: January 27 and 28, 11.45pm to 6am

- Cunliffe Drive, Geddington, Corby, Corby Asda: January 29 to February 2, 11.45pm to 6am

- Kettering north, Cunliffe Drive, Geddington, Corby: February 3 to 4, 11.45pm to 6am

- Geddington, Corby, Corby Asda: February 4 and 5, 10.25pm to 6am

- Kettering to Corby whole route: February 5 to 19, 11.45pm to 6am

- Geddington, Corby, Corby Asda: February 19 and 20, 4.40am to 5.45am

- Kettering to Corby whole route: February 25 to March 1, 11.45pm to 6am