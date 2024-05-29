Residents urged to keep windows shut as crews continue to deal with large barn fire in Northamptonshire village
and live on Freeview channel 276
Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service was called just after 2pm yesterday (Tuesday) to reports of a large-scale barn fire in Church Walk, King’s Cliffe.
A spokesman for the service said: “Two crews from Corby attended the blaze and on arrival found 45 bales of hay alight and smoke billowing from the barn.
"Firefighters were assisted by the water bowser from Kettering to help stop the spread of fire.
"One crew remained on scene overnight and this morning (May 29) are continuing to monitor the ongoing smoke plume and fully extinguished the blaze.
"We continue to advise residents of King’s Cliffe to keep their windows and doors closed whilst the smoke plume is over the village and thank them for their patience whilst we deal with the incident.
"Fire investigation officers will attend the scene to try and determine the cause of the fire.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.