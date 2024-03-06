Refurbished Kettering village hedgehog rescue centre ready as spring spike in admissions beckons
With spring nearly sprung and gardeners keen to get back to strimming and tidying their patch of green space, a hedgehog rescue centre near Kettering is preparing for a spike in admissions.
Geddington-based Hedgehog Lodge Rescue has been helped to prepare for the influx of spiny patients with a generous refurbishment donation by KP Glass Ltd of Kettering.
Hedgehog fan, Gemma Gray, who works for the Kettering family business, also volunteers at the centre and wanted to help repair the dilapidated facility.
With help from fellow suppliers, the spruced-up converted outhouse offers a cosier refuge for the hedgehogs – and volunteers – and reduces fuel costs.
Gemma, also a hedgehog foster mum, said: "I have always loved hedgehogs. I feed them in my garden at home and I volunteer every week helping to feed, weigh, and monitor the hedgehogs and clean out the cages.”
Her team of DIY SOS-style helpers including Central Windows and Hurst Plastics replaced rotting windows and broken doors on the hedgehog rehab unit providing security and warmth.
Caroline Lee, Hedgehog Lodge Rescue founder, said: “It’s made a real difference. It’s definitely warmer and more secure.”
Thanks to the the overhaul Caroline and her team of volunteers are more equipped than before for the annual increase in poorly hedgehogs that are expected to be brought in for care at the wildlife hospital.
With habitats under threat and over-zealous garden tidying, hedgehogs numbers have reached critically low numbers, and Caroline and Gemma are there to save as many as possible.
Gemma said: “It’s satisfying and rewarding. It can be really sad, but we are doing what we can. A hedgehog is 75 per cent dead when they are rescued.”
Now in her third season, Caroline has rescued nearly 300 hedgehogs in two years – with more than half surviving to be released back into the wild.
She is now bracing herself for the Easter onslaught when newly-born hoglets become victims of garden clear-outs as people use strimmers to destroy areas where nests have been established.
Caroline said: “As soon as you find a hedgehog get your gloves on, pick it up and contain it – then phone us. Don’t wait. If you see a hedgehog out in the day that’s not normal.”
Back at the rescue lodge Caroline will start immediate rehydration – a tell-tale wobbly hedgehog is a giveaway – and test the ‘patients’ for lung worm with poo analysis using a microscope.
Funded by donations from supporters, she runs an Amazon wish list for cleaning products to help the work, including laundry powder, floor wipes and kitchen roll.
Also needed are kitten biscuits – perfect for little hedgehog mouths.
Caroline is also looking for release sites in suitable gardens, if they can’t be taken back to where they were rescued, more foster carers to care for recovering animals at home.
She said: “My biggest expense is vet bills, but we are always looking for help with donations of cleaning products and suitable food.
"Every hedgehog that is saved is a good thing.”
Contact Hedgehog Lodge by calling 07952 430877 or email [email protected] or go to https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100081978810979&sk=photos