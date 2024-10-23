Redcoat auditions: Butlin's search for UK's best talent to join team

Butlin's, the Home of Entertainment, is searching for the UK’s next best talent to join the amazing entertainment team across all three resorts – Bognor Regis, Minehead and Skegness.

With a range of roles to choose from in 2025, open auditions are being held across the country in November. Butlin’s is scouting for the next big talents to join the iconic Redcoat team. The entertainment team will also be recruiting vocalists and dancers for the brand-new ‘Iconic’ production and triple threats for the Skyline performance team.

Redcoat auditions

​Butlin’s is looking for natural performers who love to stand out and entertain a crowd to join the world-famous Redcoat family. Becoming a Redcoat offers an amazing opportunity to develop skills in performing arts, presenting and DJ’ing through the workshop-based coaching in the Redcoat Academy.

On the day, auditionees just need to turn up and be ready to get stuck in. The audition will include interviews, team working activities and a dance section, alongside time for candidates to showcase a one-minute, entertaining showpiece of their choosing.

Open auditions take place across the country, starting at 10am at: Skegness - Butlin’s Skegness resort, Ingoldmells, Skegness, PE25 1NJ – Monday 11th November

Birmingham - The Ibis, New Street Station, 21 Ladywell Walk, Birmingham, B5 4ST – Tuesday 12th November

Bristol - Radison Blu, Borad Quary, Bristol, BS1 4BY – Wednesday 13th November

London - Prince of Wales Theatre, Coventry Street, London, W1D 6AS – Thursday 14th November Cast Vocalists, Dancers and Dancers & Singers auditions Butlin’s is casting talented vocalists and dancers, and performers who skilled in both, to star in the debut of ‘Iconic’. The brand-new production is an exciting live two-part show celebrating music, talent and performances from around the world.

Vocalists should prepare their pre-selected audition track*, as well as an up-tempo song of their choice which they will be asked to perform during auditions.

Vocalists' open auditions take place from 9:30 am at: London – Pineapple Dance Studios, London, WC2H 9JA – Wednesday 6th November

Birmingham – Birmingham Hippodrome, Thorp Street, B5 4TB – Thursday 7th November

Successful dance auditionees may also have the opportunity to perform in Butlin’s very own Pantomime ‘Snow White and her Magnificent Friends’, alongside ‘The Masked Singer Live’ and as part of former Redcoat Stephen Mulhern’s ‘Out of This World’ show.

Dancers will need to bring along appropriate footwear, with female dancers required to bring flat dance shoes and heels. All auditionees will learn a dance routine, then those auditioning for singer & dancer roles will return for vocal auditions.

Dancers and the combined Dancer & Singer role open auditions take place from 9:30 at: London - Pineapple Dance Studios, London, WC2H 9JA – Monday 4th November Birmingham - Birmingham Hippodrome, Throp Street, B5 4TB – Friday 8th November Skyline performance team auditions The panel is looking for triple threat talents to join the Skyline Performance team. The role provides a range of opportunities, with team performing in Butlin’s own Pantomime ‘Snow White and her Magnificent Friends’ and the beloved Skyline Gang performances. Team will also have the opportunity to interact with guests while showcasing their skills in street theatre and circus skill performances.

The audition day will have auditionees showing their vocal, dance and acting skills.

Open auditions take place from 9:30 am at: London - Pineapple Dance Studios, 7 Langley Street, London, WC2H 9JA – Tuesday 5th November

Auditionees should bring CVs and headshots. Performers will need to download their pre-selected audition track* and prepare an up-tempo song of their choice. Ahead of the open auditions, Mike Godolphin, Entertainment Director at Butlin’s, said: “We cannot wait to meet and see talented performers from across the UK at our auditions. Butlin’s is an amazing place for any up-and-coming talent to take their first steps into the entertainment industry, with an incredible range of roles that offer great opportunities to develop their skills.

“We’re proud to be continuing our Redcoat Academy this year, with amazing feedback from the class of 2023. Butlin’s has been part of so many talented performers and entertainers' journeys into the industry, with Stephen Mulhern, Nathan Connor and Laura-Dene Perryman to name a few! We cannot wait to see who will follow in their footsteps.”

*Audition tracks and more information can be found at https://jobs.butlins.com/entertainment