You could earn £25,000 travelling the world for a year with a friend - here’s how

Wowcher is looking to pay someone £25,000 to travel the world with a friend.

The company’s new ‘Travel Ambassador’ will visit 40 locations across the world while blogging for them, and posting photos and videos of their adventures on social media.

Wowcher even says the travel arrangements are flexible, meaning you can plan to go whenever you like - and you can bring a new friend to each location.

The deals site hopes their Travel Ambassador can demonstrate how fun a Wowcher Travel offer can be to their almost 100,000 Instagram followers.

Who can apply?

Unfortunately not everyone is eligible to be Wowcher’s Travel Ambassador. To apply, you must:

Be aged over 18Have a valid passportHave experience with content creation

How to apply

Wowcher wants applicants to make a short video of up to 30 seconds, showing why you would be the perfect candidate for the job.

Applicants should then post the video on either Twitter or Instagram, tagging @Wowcher as well as three friends or more - and MUST include the hashtags #WowcherDreamJob and #WowcherMysteryHoliday.

All applicants must be following @Wowcher on the social platform they post their video to.

The deadline for applications is 30 December 2019. You can learn more about the job here.

Locations you’ll get to visit

New YorkLas VegasBaliThailandDubaiMarrakechIcelandDisneyland ParisDublinParisBrusselsBerlinSwitzerlandVeronaVeniceRomePisaMilanFlorenceTurinLake GardaMaltaAlgarvePortoLisbonBarcelonaIbizaMadridCosta DoradaMallorcaCosta BravaCosta Del SolCroatiaGreeceBudapestPragueRigaBucharestKrakowWarsaw

Wowcher was founded in 2009 by Nicholas Brummitt, and bought by DMG Media, which owns the Daily Mail and the Mail on Sunday.

Wowcher describes itself as a site that allows customers to use “the power of group buying or bulk buying to get unbeatable deals”.