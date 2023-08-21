Raunds two-car crash at town crossroads sees one driver flee the scene
Emergency services were called to a crash involving two cars at a busy Raunds crossroads on Friday (August 18).
Motorists were diverted away from the scene at the junction of London Road, Marshalls Road and Meadow Lane.
The incident involving an Isuzu pick-up and a VW beetle took place just before 4pm – the driver of the truck fled the scene.
A spokesman for Northamptonshire Police said: “This happened at about 3.50pm in London Road, Raunds, and involved a blue VW beetle and a silver Isuzu D-Max.
“Thankfully no one is believed to have suffered life threatening or life changing injuries.
"The driver of the Isuzu did make off from the scene and enquiries are being made to locate them.”