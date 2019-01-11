Raunds Town Council won't increase its council tax share

Raunds Town Council has announced that its portion of the council tax will not increase in 2019/20.

The council says it will be able to maintain existing services and deliver a number of projects for the town without the need to up the precept for town residents.

These include a sports wall at Amos Lawrence Park, new film equipment and Staging for Saxon Hall, essential repairs to the steps and pathways around St Peter’s Church and an ambitious project to regenerate the high street.

Cllr Richard Levell, mayor of Raunds and chairman of the finance and policy committee, said: "Through prudent budgeting and forward planning the town council is able to maintain Raunds Town Council’s share of the council tax at the same level as 2018/19.

"The council has also successfully applied for a number of grants which will support our expenditure on projects in 2019/20.”

In addition, new housing in Raunds means there are more council taxpayers in the town which has generated additional revenue for the council.

"The forthcoming move to unitary authorities across the county continues to mean that future demands on the council are uncertain, and we have had to plan our finances accordingly," said Cllr Levell.

A spokesman for the council explained that while Raunds Town Council will not be increasing its element of the council tax, other authorities like Northamptonshire County Council, Northamptonshire Police and East Northamptonshire Council have not finalised their budgets and may well increase their council tax, so households could see an increase in their total bill.