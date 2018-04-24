Raunds Music Festival is back with a bang

Performers will be hoping to hit all the right notes when Raunds Music Festival returns for a celebration of music, dance and the arts from May 3 to May 6.

This year’s line-up includes False Lights, Mawkin, Steve Turner, Greg Russell, Chris Quinn and Vera Van Heeringen.

Others taking part in the event include Moulton Morris Men, Raunds Community Choir, Raunds Ukulele Orchestra and Wellingborough Music School.

There will also be a family ceilidh with Ock n’ Roks, song ‘n’ tune sessions, and hot food and real ale will be available.

Performances are held at venues around the town, including Saxon Hall, Krumbs and The World Upside Down.

Details of the programme are available online at www.raundsfestival.com and tickets can be bought by calling the hotline on 07756 015615.