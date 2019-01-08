Rail fare hike unacceptable, says Corby Labour candidate

Labour’s prospective parliamentary candidate for Corby has hit out at an increase in rail fares.

Beth Miller, who regularly travels by train, headed a campaigning session on Friday (January 4) at the town’s train station.

She said it is unacceptable that passengers continue to face higher ticket prices for an inadequate service after average fares saw an increase of 3.1 per cent at the start of 2019.

It means passengers now face spending up to 40 per cent of their pay packets on a season ticket, according to analysis published by Labour.

Beth said: “Rail fares have gone up way faster than wages in recent years, with profits going to fat cat execs, not on improving the service as I believe the bulk of it should be.

“A season ticket from Corby to London with underground now costs a staggering £9,268 a year.

“Labour in power would renationalise the railways as each franchise comes up for renewal to ensure a better service and lower costs for us all.”

This is not the first time Beth has spoken out for better services for passengers using the town’s rail station.

Last year she highlighted changes to opening times which left passengers ‘out-of-hours’ unable to buy or collect pre-booked tickets,

access the toilets or make use of the cafe.

At the time this was blamed on ‘a change in staff availability and resource’.

Beth, who narrowly missed out on winning the seat at the last General Election, said: “A growing number of people who live in the area want to make use of Corby Rail Station but it is frustrating that too many passengers are faced with regular delays and lack of seats but have to pay higher prices to use the service.”