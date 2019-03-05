Rail delays in Kettering and Wellingborough after person hit by train

Passengers travelling by rail from Kettering and Wellingborough have faced delays and cancellations after a person was hit by a train.

Network Rail and British Transport Police are at the scene after a person was struck by the train between Leicester and Loughborough.

No trains can run in either route between Leicester and Loughborough with no direct trains from the north to London St Pancras.

Several trains have been cancelled or delayed with trains heading south from Corby unaffected, leaving one train per hour from Kettering and Wellingborough to London.

One train north to Nottingham has been cancelled with another terminating at Leicester.

The line is expected to re-open soon with a normal train service expected from 11am.

For more information about alternative routes visit the East Midlands Train website at https://www.eastmidlandstrains.co.uk/information/media/Disruption-Information/There-is-a-safety-inspection-on-a-train-at-Leicester/