Queuing traffic on motorway near Northampton after collision involving lorry and a car

Travel time is reported to be around 30 minutes

By Megan Hillery
Monday, 23rd August 2021, 5:14 pm
A collision has taken place on the M1 southbound.

A lane has been closed on the M1 southbound after a collision involving a lorry and a car.

The road traffic collision took place earlier this afternoon (August 23) and there is currently queuing traffic as a result of the lane closure at J15 A45 (Northampton).

There is also congestion leading up to J16 (Daventry) and there are currently delays of around 30 minutes.

Northamptonshrie Police have been contacted for comment.