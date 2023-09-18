News you can trust since 1897
BREAKING
Former ITV News presenter reveals dementia diagnosis
Mystery as F-35 jet spotted at UK airport - diverting from carrier
'Beloved' comedian and mum dies of brain cancer, aged 35
Diners urged to contact emergency services after Botulism outbreak
NHS approves new treatment for migraines
Threatening e-mail forces schools into lockdown

Pytchley Court care home resident enjoys sailing trip

A resident at HC-One’s Pytchley Court care home in Brixworth, Northamptonshire, has had a chance to indulge in his passion for sailing with a day trip to Pitsford Reservoir.
By Michela BandillaContributor
Published 18th Sep 2023, 10:00 BST- 2 min read
Updated 18th Sep 2023, 10:00 BST
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

David Lunn, who has been a resident of Pytchley Court since 2022, had often talked to staff at the care home about his love of boats and sailing, including building two small boats of his own. Unfortunately, he had not been able to get out on the water for over six years and had given up hope of doing so again.

That was until Pytchley Court’s enterprising and enthusiastic Wellbeing Coordinator, Judy Barwick got involved and decided to see what could be organised.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

After a telephone call to Pitsford Reservoir sailing club a minibus was arranged, and David, Judy, and two fellow Pytchley Court residents, Ken Webb and Angela McAlister, were making the journey to the reservoir for a short but memorable boat trip out on the water.

Resident David LunnResident David Lunn
Resident David Lunn
Most Popular

Speaking after his experience, David said: “I had a wonderful time sailing again, feeling the sensation of being out on the open water with the wind against my face was really special. I’m very grateful to Pitsford sailing club and Judy for arranging this, it’s been brilliant.”

Judy Barwick, Wellbeing Coordinator, said of the trip: “It was great to be able arrange this trip for David. We try and provide a varied programme of people-centred activities at Pytchley Court in line with our residents’ hobbies and interests, and although this required a little more effort it was more than worth it!”

Home Manager Sue Watson said: “What a lovely time David, Ken and Angela have had. Our wellbeing team continuously aim to offer fun activities that provide residents with a memorable experience, and we are delighted to have done exactly that for David.”