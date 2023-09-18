Pytchley Court care home resident enjoys sailing trip
David Lunn, who has been a resident of Pytchley Court since 2022, had often talked to staff at the care home about his love of boats and sailing, including building two small boats of his own. Unfortunately, he had not been able to get out on the water for over six years and had given up hope of doing so again.
That was until Pytchley Court’s enterprising and enthusiastic Wellbeing Coordinator, Judy Barwick got involved and decided to see what could be organised.
After a telephone call to Pitsford Reservoir sailing club a minibus was arranged, and David, Judy, and two fellow Pytchley Court residents, Ken Webb and Angela McAlister, were making the journey to the reservoir for a short but memorable boat trip out on the water.
Speaking after his experience, David said: “I had a wonderful time sailing again, feeling the sensation of being out on the open water with the wind against my face was really special. I’m very grateful to Pitsford sailing club and Judy for arranging this, it’s been brilliant.”
Judy Barwick, Wellbeing Coordinator, said of the trip: “It was great to be able arrange this trip for David. We try and provide a varied programme of people-centred activities at Pytchley Court in line with our residents’ hobbies and interests, and although this required a little more effort it was more than worth it!”
Home Manager Sue Watson said: “What a lovely time David, Ken and Angela have had. Our wellbeing team continuously aim to offer fun activities that provide residents with a memorable experience, and we are delighted to have done exactly that for David.”