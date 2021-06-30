Puzzle over 35-year-old stolen goods sent to Kettering police station

Police are trying to solve the riddle of an ornament stolen in the county 35 years ago.

The porcelain piece was sent to Kettering police station alongside an anonymous note claiming it was taken from a property in Finedon in 1986.

The note also claimed the keepsake was taken from a family with the surname Collcutt although police do not believe the theft is connected with a former High Sheriff of Northamptonshire, Michael Collcutt, who lived in Finedon until his death in 2010 .

Police are hunting the owners of this ornament believed to have been stolen 35 years ago