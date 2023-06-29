Reception pupils from Stanton Cross Primary School and head of school Sarah Whitlock cut the ribbon on the new Turner showhome at Bellway’s Chestnut Vale development at Stanton Cross.

The school, off Waverley Drive, opened in September to reception age pupils as part of the new neighbourhood taking shape to the east of Wellingborough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sarah Whitlock, head of school at Stanton Cross Primary said: “It was great to be invited to the opening of the showhome, the pupils really enjoyed looking around the house and in all the different rooms.

Stanton Cross Primary School head of school Sarah Whitlock and pupils unveiling the Turner showhome

"We look forward to continuing our relationship with Bellway in the future.”

Lindsey Davenport, Bellway Northern Home Counties senior sales manager, said: ‘We are really pleased to welcome Sarah and pupils from Stanton Cross Primary School to Chestnut Vale for our showhome opening.

“The school lies just a short walk from Chestnut Vale and forms a key part of the amenities being provided as part of the wider development.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We hope to continue developing our relationship with the school during our time at Stanton Cross, where we are providing much-needed housing to the area as part of this exciting period of expansion in Wellingborough.”

Bellway is building 171 two, three and four-bedroom properties for private sale and nine affordable homes available through shared ownership or low-cost rent at Chestnut Vale, off Irthlingborough Road.

Chestnut Vale is one of three Bellway development within Stanton Cross, with 149 homes already built at The Beeches, and a further 135 homes under construction at Hawthorn Place.

Stanton Cross is a major mixed-use development which is set to deliver 3,650 new homes, employment areas and shopping facilities, together with direct access to Wellingborough railway station.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The three-bedroom Turner showhome, which is part of Bellway’s flagship Artisan Collection, is now open to view at Chestnut Vale.