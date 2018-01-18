Public exhibition on plans for area of open space in Higham Ferrers

People are being invited to have their say on plans for an area of open space in Higham Ferrers.

The public exhibition is being held to get people’s views on a large area of public space near the Ferrers School.

A poster advertising the forthcoming event says: “Sharba Homes are keen to hear the views of residents in respect of their forthcoming development at land east of Ferrers School, Higham Ferrers.

“A large area of public open space will be provided adjacent to the boundary with Ferrers School - we are particularly keen to hear what you think should be provided here.”

The public exhibition is taking place on Saturday, January 27, in conjunction with the ‘meet the mayor’ event run by Higham Ferrers Town Council at the town hall that day.

Representatives of Sharba Homes and their consultant team will be available from 9am to midday to discuss the plans.

Following the event, the plans will be on display at Higham Ferrers Library until February 3 when the consultation closes.