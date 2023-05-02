£650,000 green recovery scheme for Northampton will power electric vehicle charging for motorway drivers

A £650,000 green recovery scheme for Northampton will power electric vehicle (EV) charging for motorway drivers and future proof the electricity network, by providing extra capacity for the growth of local homes and businesses.

The scheme, which has been carried out by National Grid Electricity Distribution and funded by the government’s ‘green recovery’ initiative, involved laying two kilometres of new underground electricity cable from an existing substation at Banbury Lane, Swan Valley to the Northampton motorway services at junction 15A of the M1.

The high voltage 33kV cable will be run at a lower voltage of 11kV initially but can be increased in future to meet the anticipated growth in demand for electricity.

National Grid is upgrading the electricity network for Northampton

This is expected to come from local developments but also from a surge in new low carbon technologies, like EV chargers, heat pumps and renewable generation such as solar panels.

An upgrade to the substation at Banbury Lane will also feed new housing developments at Norwood Farm, Upton.

The scheme has been delivered with no disruption to customer supplies and minimal disruption to road users.

Northampton-based National Grid Technician Mick Seamark said: “There has been no disruption for customers because we transferred electricity supplies to other parts of the network while the work was taking place.

“We also managed to keep traffic disruption to a minimum on minor roads by only closing one lane at a time, allowing the roads to remain open for the duration of the works.