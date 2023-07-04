Prospects hosts 'What’s Next?’ summer fair for 16 to 18-year-olds in Northamptonshire.

The event is for young people aged 16 to 18 without any firm plans for September 2023.

There will be a range of support on hand from colleges, training providers, employers with available opportunities.

What Next? Show

Young people will be able to chat to providers who can help with apprenticeships, traineeships, personal development opportunities and free time activities.

There will also be the chance to try out practical ‘have a go’ sessions, and even discover new skills.

Workshops will cover how to create or improve a CV, and how to search for apprenticeships in the local area.

The ‘What Next?’ show will take place at two venues:

- Kettering Park Hotel, Kettering Parkway, Kettering, NN15 6XT on Thursday, July 13 from 3pm to 7.30pm

- Northampton Saints Rugby Stadium, Cinch Stadium at Franklin Gardens, Weedon Road, Northampton, NN5 5BG on Saturday, July 15 from 10am to 2pm

Prospects, part of Shaw Trust,[DM1] believes that every young person deserves a chance to uncover their true potential and forge a fulfilling path forward.

By actively engaging with the ‘What Next?’ show, young individuals in Northamptonshire can gain the necessary tools and information to confidently navigate their future and make informed decisions about their next steps.

