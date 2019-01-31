Private hospital in Kettering no longer requires improvement after good rating from health watchdog

A health watchdog has improved a Kettering private hospital's rating to good.

The CQC inspected Woodland Hospital in Rothwell Road in October and published its findings on January 28.

Lead inspector Justine Eardley found the hospital to be good in four out five categories - effective, caring, responsive and well-led - and requires improvement in relation to the safety of services.

Hospital director David Munt said: "I am delighted with the result of our recent CQC inspection.

"Woodland staff and consultants have worked hard collectively since the last inspection in March 2016 to move from a rating of requires improvement to good and the report outlines this.

"Our focus now is to move confidently towards an outstanding rating."

Some of the positives noted by inspectors include:

The hospital provided staff with appropriate training to enable them to complete their roles and responsibilities.

The hospital premises were clean and well maintained. Services managed infection control risks well.

Equipment was well maintained and replaced as necessary.

There were systems in place to support staff to assess patients’ risks to ensure the safe provision of care and treatment.

Staff were able to identify potential harm to patients and understood how to protect them from abuse.

Staff worked together as a team to benefit patients. Doctors, nurses and other healthcare professionals supported each other to provide good care.

Patients were supported to make decisions and were kept informed of treatment options. Staff treated patients with dignity and respect.

Waiting times from treatment and arrangements to admit, treat and discharge patients were in line with good practice.

Complaints were taken seriously, with concerns being investigated and responses made within agreed timescales.

Leaders were accessible and respected by staff and managers promoted a positive culture which supported and valued staff, creating a sense of common purpose based on shared values.

There was a hospital vision and strategy which was developed in collaboration with the clinical team and reflected a focus on patients and staff.

Shaun Thompstone, head of clinical services and matron said: "This inspection came at the right time for the hospital.

"We have just completed our latest development, which included a fourth theatre, additional treatments rooms, consulting rooms, day case bays, inpatient beds, static MRI scanner and a new physiotherapy gym.

"To be awarded an improved rating of good showcases the excellent services and clinical outcomes we offer to the local healthcare community.

"The CQC recognised the huge amount of progress we have made, as a team, in the journey to provide excellent standards of care to our patients.

"A huge thank you to our dedicated staff and consultants who have been on the journey with us."