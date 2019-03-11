Power failure halts all trains on Wellingborough, Kettering and Corby line

A power supply failure has hit trains across the East Midlands this evening.

A statement from East Midlands Trains says: “There has been a failure of the power supply at the East Midlands Control Centre. This is disrupting trains on all routes in the East Midlands area.

“The power has been restored but several critical Network Rail and East Midlands Trains IT systems are still not working.

“Both companies are in the process of getting systems back online.

“All trains have been stopped for a period of time. Network Rail are in the process of restoring the signalling and will give trains permission to run again one by one.

“Our Customer Information Systems at stations are also likely to be affected, we are working with our suppliers to restore these.

“We are currently looking at alternative arrangements to keep you on the move in the event we are unable to restore systems soon.”

It is not known at this stage when the fault will be fixed and trains running back to normal.

Passengers are advised to check National Rail Enquiries or East Midlands Trains for updates.