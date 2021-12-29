Work to make Kettering roundabout bigger postponed to later in 2022

A project to make a roundabout bigger at a busy Kettering junction has been postponed to later in 2022.

Work was due to start at the intersection of Barton Road, London Road and Pytchley Road next month, with highways workers due to widen approaches and replace the current mini-roundabout with a larger one.

North Northamptonshire Council had promised that the work, along with work to improve the Barton Road/Windmill Avenue junction, would be completed by March.

The mini-roundabout at the junction of Barton Road, Pytchley Road and London Road.

But, with roadworks across the town causing misery to motorists and delays to the Barton Road/Windmill Avenue scheme, Northamptonshire Highways has agreed that the roundabout works will instead take place later in 2022. No date has yet been given.

Cllr Graham Lawman, the council’s executive member for highways, travel and assets, said: “These are important works for Kettering and I’m delighted that they’ve progressed well.

"Going forward, particularly working with local organisations and the various utility companies, we need to make sure that the next phase of the project is done in such a way that we can reduce the impact on motorists as much as possible.”

Much of the work at the Windmill Avenue/Barton Road junction has been completed using temporary, three-way traffic lights, avoiding the need for any major closures.

There have been some delays caused by material shortages due to the current Covid pandemic and this means the scheme will now be completed in the weeks after Christmas. Over the festive period, the junction will have temporary three-way lights.

Contractors will return on Monday, January 10, to complete the scheme and for the final phase of resurfacing.

The surfacing will take place overnight, working week-day nights until January 19. Surfacing will take place up to the start of what will be ‘Junction D’ at Pytchley Road, weather permitting. The scheme will be completed by January 28.

A council spokesman said: "The works over the last two months have highlighted the significant utility works and the impact in Kettering for the developments taking place across the town. We have been working with all organisations working on the network to mitigate the impact to motorists and assess the best way to continue these essential works."

Cllr Jason Smithers, leader of the council, said: “This is a complex project in a busy part of the town and it’s great progress is being made.