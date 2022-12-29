Two council-run care homes in Northamptonshire have been told they must improve after inspectors found problems highlighting ineffectiveness in several of the homes’ operations.

West Northamptonshire Council runs Boniface House, in Brixworth, and Obelisk House, in Northampton – both of which were rated ‘requires improvement’ after inspection.

The Care Quality Commission (CQC) said in a published report that systems at both homes needed to be improved to ensure residents’ safety. The authority said while it is “disappointed” by the homes’ ratings, it is addressing issues raised by the regulator.

Council-owned Obelisk House was inspected by care watchdog CQC.

Inspectors said unexplained injuries at Boniface House “were not always investigated”. Some of the incidents had not been recorded with information needed for staff to assess their severity and to prevent any repeat.

“These injuries were minor and may have been linked to people’s mobility; however, this meant that the provider could not be sure how the injuries had occurred,” a report said. Despite the problems listed in the report, the CQC said residents were “exceptionally positive” about the home’s “kind, caring and compassionate” staff.

At Obelisk House, the CQC said while there were systems in place to assess, monitor and improve the service, they needed “further development”, citing too few staff at times and “limited” activities provided for residents. Inspectors also said that staff had received training on how to wear PPE but some were seen wearing masks below their noses “on several occasions”.

Although both homes were told their safety, effectiveness and leadership need to improve, they received high marks in other areas. The two services were both awarded ‘good’ ratings for their care and responsiveness.

Jonathan Nunn, West Northamptonshire Council’s leader, said:“The council has an ongoing dialogue with the CQC in a bid to address any highlighted concerns and takes all the necessary action required.

“Whilst we are disappointed at the overall ratings, we are proud that staff and residents spoke positively about both Boniface House and Obelisk House, and that the report acknowledged the quality of care that people receive,” he said.

