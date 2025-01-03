West and North Northamptonshire Councils to host special meetings to discuss future devolution deals

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Northamptonshire councils will hold special meetings next week to discuss the options for future devolution deals in the region and the introduction of a South Midlands Mayor.

In December, the Government published a devolution white paper encouraging the uptake of strategic combined authorities and giving more power to regional mayors. The county’s unitary authorities will both hold extraordinary meetings next Thursday, January 9, to discuss what the deal could look like and whether they would like to join a priority programme to accelerate the devolution process and its forecast benefits.

West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) has warned that rejecting a mayoral model would “remove many of the benefits” of devolution, whilst North Northamptonshire (NNC) has agreed that the most “far-reaching and flexible powers” will be reserved for mayoral authorities.

In September 2024, the North and West joined with the Bedford, Central Bedfordshire, Luton and Milton Keynes local authorities to express interest in creating a South Midlands Authority (SMA). The councils have been working together in local enterprise since 2011 and passed the government’s initial tests for a strategic authority.

Devolution will transfer power out of Westminster and into the hands of local leaders, which council papers say will allow communities to be “better represented” in major decisions that affect them on issues such as housing, skills, economic development, public transport and regeneration. It will not change the individual decision-making capabilities of WNC and NNC.

The Government has clarified the difference between mayoral and ‘foundation’ strategic authorities, stating that regions that opt in for an elected Mayor will unlock further devolution and have greater opportunities for significant investment and powers. This could also lead to the introduction of a mayoral precept - an additional tax used to fund the services provided across the region.

The South Midlands authorities must notify the Government by Friday, January 10, if they are minded to join a Strategic Authority together and be put on the Devolution Priority Programme. This would allow the councils to attract funding, receive government help and investigate devolution opportunities faster, with the aim of the first mayoral election taking place in May 2026.

In a report published today, WNC explained: “The Government has a clear emphasis on Mayoral devolution and the role of Mayors – and that this is the model that will open the opportunity for significant investment and powers to make local decisions to benefit local population, growth and prosperity. Opting out of this model would remove many of the benefits of devolution (including long term investment funds) and mean that this area does not have representation on the Council of Regions and Nations.”

To move forward with the priority authorities, the councils and SMA partners must all submit expressions of interest. At this stage, moving towards becoming a Strategic Authority is not a legally binding acceptance of having a Mayor - with the North stating that a final decision would not be required until summer 2025.

WNC will call all members in for an extraordinary full council next Thursday at the Northampton Guildhall at 5pm. NNC’s meeting will be held on the same day at the Corby Cube, from 6pm.

Both authorities have recommended that councillors agree to register interest in the strategic authority devolution proposals and join the government’s priority programme.