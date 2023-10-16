Wellingborough MP Peter Bone facing Parliament suspension after bullying and sexual misconduct investigation

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Wellingborough MP Peter Bone is facing a suspension from Parliament after an investigation into an allegation of bullying and sexual misconduct.

The Conservative MP, who has represented the constituency since 2005, will be suspended for six weeks if the Independent Expert Panel’s (IEP) recommendation is approved in the House of Commons.

The IEP found he “committed many varied acts of bullying” and “one act of sexual misconduct” in 2012 and 2013.

If the suspension is agreed a recall petition will be triggered which could force a by-election.

Mr Bone has called the allegations made against him “false and untrue”.