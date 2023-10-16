News you can trust since 1897
BREAKING
Fines to be issued over Covid-19 lockdown-busting Tory HQ party
MG motors to £1 billion UK sales as EVs boom
Murder suspect held by counter terrorism police
BBC Broadcasting House vandalised with red paint
Husband charged with murder after wife's skeletal remains found
Freddie Flintoff: BBC reaches ‘£9m’ settlement after horror Top Gear crash

Wellingborough MP Peter Bone facing Parliament suspension after bullying and sexual misconduct investigation

It could trigger a by-election
By Sam Wildman
Published 16th Oct 2023, 11:19 BST- 1 min read
Updated 16th Oct 2023, 11:29 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Wellingborough MP Peter Bone is facing a suspension from Parliament after an investigation into an allegation of bullying and sexual misconduct.

The Conservative MP, who has represented the constituency since 2005, will be suspended for six weeks if the Independent Expert Panel’s (IEP) recommendation is approved in the House of Commons.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The IEP found he “committed many varied acts of bullying” and “one act of sexual misconduct” in 2012 and 2013.

If the suspension is agreed a recall petition will be triggered which could force a by-election.

Mr Bone has called the allegations made against him “false and untrue”.

More to follow.

Related topics:WellingboroughParliamentHouse of Commons