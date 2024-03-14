Wellingborough MP Gen Kitchen to use maiden speech to launch Visit Wellingborough campaign
and live on Freeview channel 276
Newly elected MP for Wellingborough Gen Kitchen will use her maiden speech in Parliament to launch the Visit Wellingborough campaign.
Ms Kitchen is due to deliver her speech in the House of Commons today (Thursday, March 14).
She will speak about the rich tapestry of the constituency, referencing the picturesque villages and strong community spirit.
She will also talk about some of the unique shops and businesses the town of Wellingborough has to offer, while recognising the concerns raised by residents over the cleanliness of the area and the work being done to tackle knife crime.
Ms Kitchen will talk about Great Doddington’s ties to her family history and encourage fellow Members of the House to visit the constituency and see for themselves all it has to offer.