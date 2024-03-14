Wellingborough MP Gen Kitchen to use maiden speech to launch Visit Wellingborough campaign

She is the constituency’s first ever female MP
By Stephanie Weaver
Published 14th Mar 2024, 06:00 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Newly elected MP for Wellingborough Gen Kitchen will use her maiden speech in Parliament to launch the Visit Wellingborough campaign.

Ms Kitchen is due to deliver her speech in the House of Commons today (Thursday, March 14).

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

She will speak about the rich tapestry of the constituency, referencing the picturesque villages and strong community spirit.

Most Popular
Gen Kitchen after winning last month's by-election to replace ousted MP Peter BoneGen Kitchen after winning last month's by-election to replace ousted MP Peter Bone
Gen Kitchen after winning last month's by-election to replace ousted MP Peter Bone

She will also talk about some of the unique shops and businesses the town of Wellingborough has to offer, while recognising the concerns raised by residents over the cleanliness of the area and the work being done to tackle knife crime.

Ms Kitchen will talk about Great Doddington’s ties to her family history and encourage fellow Members of the House to visit the constituency and see for themselves all it has to offer.

Ms Kitchen overturned an 18,500 majority to defeat nearest challenger Helen Harrison from the Conservatives in last month’s by-election to replace ousted MP Peter Bone.

Related topics:WellingboroughParliamentHouse of Commons