'We’d all be devastated' - community slams plan to bulldoze Rushden snooker club and build homes

A community has slammed plans to redevelop a long-standing pub and snooker club as “devastating” – amid calls for the popular community venue to remain open. Almost 2,000 people have signed a petition to save the Windmill Club in Rushden from being knocked down.

North Northamptonshire Council has received a planning application from developers, Venture Properties Group Limited, to completely bulldoze the building and build 17 affordable homes in its place. More than 70 public objections have been submitted to the application on the planning portal and 1,986 people have signed a petition to save the club, at the time of writing.

One objector to the proposals, James Bailey, told the Local Democracy Reporting Service that his concerns were based on the loss of the community venue, as well as practical issues. After moving out of Rushden to live in Irthlingborough, James said he still comes back to the venue on a weekly basis to enjoy the community spirit and friendly atmosphere.

Bernard Lines (left), RAFA chairman, and John Gouldie (right), secretary. (Credit: Nadia Lincoln)

He said: “It’s a two-way street on Glassbrook Road and you can never get two cars down there. With another 17 houses that’s going to be another 30 odd cars and it’s only going to exacerbate the problem.

“That then impacts on the environment as well with pollution. I appreciate that there should be more housing and affordable housing, but it shouldn’t come at the cost of a community venue.”

Judie Sturgess lives next door to the venue and doesn’t want to see it shut down. She said she’d been visiting the club since she was a little girl and had made a lot of “happy memories” there.

“My kitchen window faces onto the car park and I just don’t want a house next to me. That’ll be more traffic and the medical centre is on its last legs as well,” she said.

The Windmill Club, on Glassbrook Road, Rushden, would be demolished if plans are approved. Credit: Google Streetview

Judie also emphasised how important the venue is now to her and her husband, who had suffered a stroke.

She added: “We brought him in here the other week in his wheelchair, but he can’t walk you see. This is a very important place for him because there’s nowhere else to go as he can’t get in a car.

“I don’t think it’s fair that it’s shutting.”

The building also acts as a home to a variety of organisations. Bernard Lines and John Gouldie, members of the Rushden Royal Air Force Association (RAFA), spoke of the importance of the venue to their group.

A petition to save the club has garnered almost 2,000 signatures. Credit: Nadia Lincoln

John said: “There’s nothing else that can compare with the wide range of facilities it provides and a whole range of different clubs. It’s so important that the access is right because we have mainly elderly people in their 80s and 90s.”

Bernard said it would be a “big loss” for the town and surrounding villages if the Windmill Club were to close down and that it would be difficult to find another suitable venue to move the organisation’s meetings to.

“We’ve been the most welcome and the most accommodating here. Our members welcome the fact that they can come out and talk to people.

“There’s nothing else to touch it,” he added.

James Bailey is still a member of the snooker club after relocating to another town in North Northants. (Credit: Nadia Lincoln)

Troy Kane, who lives on Millers Close behind the Windmill Club, said the building work would affect the “quality of life” of neighbouring houses during the demolition and construction phase through noise and light pollution. He also highlighted concerns with privacy once the houses were complete.

He said: “I accept there’s a need for housing but it’s got to be the right location. This is the wrong location for the wrong reasons. It’s greed over the community.

“There’s facilities being removed from this town monthly, weekly, daily. It’s just another step to that dormitory town.”

In a planning statement, the developer said: “Over the years, the demand for the club has waned, reflecting a community preference for alternative amenities. The operational costs of maintaining such expansive structures have surged, driven by rising energy, staffing, and food and drink expenses.

“Replacing the Windmill Club with affordable dwellings offers a unique opportunity to rejuvenate the area.”

Paul Seabrook, another resident of Rushden and objector, argued that the pub was still just as popular with locals.

Paul Wright has called for the club to be saved saying that it's 'in his blood'.

“It’s just such a community hub every night. The darts boys come in here three or four times a week, snooker is packed every single night,” he added.

“A big group of us come in after work and it is like a family. We’d all be devastated [if it closed]. It’s the history that’s lost, it’s the building that’s lost. It’s shocking.”