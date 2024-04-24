Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Two candidates for the Police, Fire & Crime Commissioner (PFCC) role will face questions from University of Northampton students, ahead of next week’s election.

Labour and Liberal Democrat candidates, Danielle Stone and Ana Savage Gunn, have both confirmed their attendance at the husting hosted by the University in conjunction with NLive Radio on Thursday (April 25).

The Conservative candidate, Martyn Emberson, has said he is unavailable, according to the university.

Left to right: Ana Savage Gunn, Danielle Stone, Martyn Emberson - candidates for the Office of Police Fire and Crime Commissioner.

Martin Steers, NLive’s Station Manager, said: “With many hoping this election will draw a line under the recent controversy surrounding the office of the PFCC, voters want assurances that the next commissioner is going to act professionally and with integrity.

“The university’s journalism students have been out and about talking to voters about what their priorities are for the new commissioner, so we expect some tough and thought-provoking questions to come up.”

The husting will take place at the university at 3pm, when it will be livestreamed on NLive Radio’s website. It will be re-broadcast at 6pm.

Polls will open across Northamptonshire for voting on the commissioner role at 7am on Thursday May 2.

Residents are reminded that they will need photographic ID to be able to vote.

The three candidates are battling to take over from current and disgraced PFCC, Stephen Mold, who announced he would not stand for re-election following an incident where he called preferred chief fire officer, Nikki Watson, a b****.

Ms Watson is also subject to an Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) investigation regarding her conduct while working for Avon and Somerset Police. Her appointment to the role in Northamptonshire has been delayed until the conclusion of the investigation.

