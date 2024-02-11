Trees in one of Kettering's 'most attractive' roads saved from the chop

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

More than a dozen trees in one of Kettering’s ‘most attractive’ roads have been saved from the chop.

A 340-home development will be built off Gipsy Lane and, under the original planning application, 21 very mature trees were due to be cut down to facilitate access.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But, after discussions between North Northamptonshire Council (NNC) and developers Places for People, 16 will now no longer be removed.

Gipsy Lane, Kettering

Kettering MP Philip Hollobone (Con) said: "I am so pleased that 16 of the 21 mature trees along Gipsy Lane have been saved. This is great proactive work by leader of NNC Cllr Jason Smithers and the developers Places for People.

"Of the five trees that will need to be removed, two are decaying and need to be taken down regardless of the development and the other three are self seeded and not the most mature specimens.

"Gipsy Lane is one of the most attractive tree-lined roads in Kettering and the street scene is one of the most valued in the town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"That the vast majority of the mature trees that line this road will remain in place is really good news for the residents who live in the road, other Kettering residents who walk or drive along Gipsy Lane and it’s also great news for the environment."