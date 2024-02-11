Trees in one of Kettering's 'most attractive' roads saved from the chop
More than a dozen trees in one of Kettering’s ‘most attractive’ roads have been saved from the chop.
A 340-home development will be built off Gipsy Lane and, under the original planning application, 21 very mature trees were due to be cut down to facilitate access.
But, after discussions between North Northamptonshire Council (NNC) and developers Places for People, 16 will now no longer be removed.
Kettering MP Philip Hollobone (Con) said: "I am so pleased that 16 of the 21 mature trees along Gipsy Lane have been saved. This is great proactive work by leader of NNC Cllr Jason Smithers and the developers Places for People.
"Of the five trees that will need to be removed, two are decaying and need to be taken down regardless of the development and the other three are self seeded and not the most mature specimens.
"Gipsy Lane is one of the most attractive tree-lined roads in Kettering and the street scene is one of the most valued in the town.
"That the vast majority of the mature trees that line this road will remain in place is really good news for the residents who live in the road, other Kettering residents who walk or drive along Gipsy Lane and it’s also great news for the environment."
The decision was recently raised in Parliament by Mr Hollobone, with leader of the House of Commons Penny Mordaunt MP (Con) praising those involved for their work.