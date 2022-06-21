Tributes have been paid to former leading county councillor Ian Morris who has sadly died after a short illness.

Northamptonshire Conservative Association chair Pinder Chauhan described him as “a really happy guy who cared and wanted to make a difference. He will be really missed”.

Mr Morris was first elected to South Northamptonshire District Council in 2010 and then the county council three years later representing first King’s Sutton and then Silverstone.

He served as highways portfolio holder until 2019, then took over the public health cabinet brief which pitched him into the front line of the council’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic, chairing weekly briefings giving updates and messages for more than 18 months.

He did not stand for election to the new West Northamptonshire unitary authority in 2021 after deciding to take a break from politics to concentrate on writing.

Cllr Chauhan added: “He wanted to focus on writing his next book and releasing that. He said he wanted to come back into politics at some point but sadly that didn’t happen.

"Ian always had a lot going on outside the council, but the work he did with the council was because he cared and wanted to make a difference.

“He was a great lover of the theatre and the arts as well, he was a trustee at the Royal & Derngate Theatre. He never used to boast about what he did, he just went and did his business.

“He was very close to his family his niece, nephews, brother and sister.”

Mr Morris, who lived most of the time in Boddington, near Daventry where he moved around 12 years ago to renovate a farm house with his then partner.

He had two novels published — The Judge Part 1 and Part 2, the first in a series featuring solicitor-turned-detective Peter Ritchie.

According to his Amazon author’s profile he was born and raised in Surrey and became a solicitor before joining his family’s property company.

Another of Mr Morris’ former Northamptonshire County Council colleagues, Cllr Martin Griffiths, said: “Ian was a true gentleman and a public servant hugely respected by elected members and officers alike.

"He was a politician of huge intellect who performed his public duties diligently with humility and a touch of class.

"Many of his colleagues tried to emulate him but few got anywhere near.”