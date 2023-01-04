Northamptonshire Police could have a temporary chief constable for 34 days before its current one returns to the role after a period of ‘retirement’.

Nick Adderley, who has led the force since 2018, looks set to stand down in February before resuming his current job again in April.

The county’s Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner, Stephen Mold, wants Mr Adderley, 57, to remain in his post. But pension arrangements for police officers mean that it would be “economically untenable” for Mr Adderley to continue without the agreed break.

Mr Mold has proposed a temporary chief constable is appointed to cover Mr Adderley from Monday, February 27 to Sunday, April 2. Mr Adderley would then resume his role on a two-and-a-half year contract on Monday, April 3.

His salary is set to increase to £165,000 a year from £159,494 and his contract could still be extended further than 2025. He has completed 30 years in policing, after which officers normally retire.

Northamptonshire’s Police, Fire and Crime Panel will be asked to approve the arrangements of Mr Adderley’s retirement and rehiring at a meeting next Tuesday, January 10.

Mr Mold has said the force has seen “significant performance improvement” under Mr Adderley’s leadership and that him remaining in post will “ensure consistency and direction for the police force”.

The force was told its performance in preventing crime, investigating crime, supporting victims and disrupting serious organised crime was adequate in November 2021. The police watchdog Her Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire and Rescue Services (HMICFRS) said six other areas required improvement.

That report showed progress following another HMICFRS report in 2018/19 which graded the force’s performance in investigating crime, efficiency and meeting current demands as inadequate.

