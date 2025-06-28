Team that has halved rough sleeping across North Northamptonshire given award for their work

A council department has been named ‘Team of the Year’ at the Housing Heroes Awards 2025.

North Northamptonshire Council’s Never Give Up Team were given the award in recognition of their outstanding contribution to tackling rough sleeping and transforming lives across the region.

The Never Give Up Project was established in May 2023 to support people who have been rough sleeping for an extended period and are experiencing multiple exclusion homelessness, including mental health issues, substance misuse, grief, debt, and previous incarceration. The project aims to help individuals gradually sustain an independent tenancy.

The project offers 16 self-contained, newly refurbished flats throughout North Northamptonshire, and a team that provide tailored individual support. Tasks range from help with setting up utility bills, assisting with recovery, and liaising with partner agencies like Mental Health Services.

NNC's Never Give Up team have been given an award for their work to tackle roug sleeping. Image: Submitted

The Never Give Up team goes beyond basic support, providing creative solutions to help individuals stay on track, such as art therapy to help with grief, accompanying residents to the supermarket, and setting up piano lessons. They also help people understand finances and set up savings accounts.

Since May 2023, the Never Give Up Team has supported 26 people, helping to reduce the number of people sleeping rough long-term in North Northamptonshire from 13 in April 2024 to just 6 by December 2024. Their work has led to many inspiring success stories, including individuals moving into permanent housing and sustaining their tenancies, overcoming lifelong alcohol dependence, and securing employment.

The judges said: “The application clearly demonstrates the passion and the tenacity of the small team that is having a life-changing impact for individuals as well as the wider community. A very impressive application”

Cllr Martin Griffiths, Leader of the Council and Executive Member for Housing, said: "I’m incredibly proud of the Never Give Up Team for winning this award. Their dedication, compassion, and sheer determination have made a real difference to people’s lives across North Northamptonshire, and this recognition is a testament to the impact they’ve had.

“Too many people still face the harsh reality of rough sleeping and homelessness - everyone deserves a safe place to call home and the chance to rebuild their lives.

“It’s a proud moment for the whole council and a reminder of what can be achieved when we work together to support those most in need."