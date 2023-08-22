Struggling Kettering, Corby, Wellingborough and Rushden residents given chance to apply for Household Support Fund

North Northamptonshire Council is offering help to households who are having difficulty managing food and utility costs.

Funding has now been allocated to provide financial support to individuals and households who haven’t had the Cost of Living benefit, through the latest Household Support Fund (HSF4), provided by the Department for Work and Pensions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This one-off payment of up to £320 (depending on household size) is paid directly into bank accounts.

Support is being offered to struggling families in North Northants

Residents can find out if their financial situation means they are eligible on the Household Support Fund pages on the NNC website.

They will need to fill in a simple online form, as well as upload payslips and proof of identity.

Cllr Jason Smithers, leader of North Northamptonshire Council, said: “It’s important that those who haven’t been eligible for Cost of Living benefits are supported by us as a council.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This financial boost, which will benefit many North Northamptonshire residents, has been made possible through the fourth phase of the Household Support Fund.

"We want to give our residents as much help as we can, so as well as the chance to apply for money, all applicants will be sent information on how to access further support.”

The easiest way of making an application is by using a computer, but those who do not have access to a computer needn’t miss out.

Computers are available for free public use at all North Northamptonshire libraries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Funding is ongoing until March 2024, (or until funds run out) which allows for applications by those whose financial situation may change.

Cllr Helen Harrison, executive member for adults, health and well-being, said: “HSF 4 is also helping families with children on free school meals.

"They are provided with £15 per week per child supermarket vouchers, sent out by schools for all holiday periods until Easter 2024.

"The same voucher support has been given to families who choose to home educate but meet free school meal eligibility criteria.

“All those meeting free school meals threshold have also been given the opportunity to participate in sessions through the Holiday Activities and Food (HAF) run for North Northamptonshire Council by Northamptonshire Sport.”