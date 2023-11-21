Stop parking here! Council set to block off 'abused' Kettering town centre space with bench

Concerns about abuse of the unauthorised space had been raised by the council’s planning committee

A parcel of land in Kettering which is ‘constantly’ used for unauthorised car parking is set to be blocked off.

Kettering Town Council wants to install a bench to stop vehicles from being left on the plot just off Silver Street, near the fence of the former Abacus nightclub.

The area is bordered by double yellow lines and a nearby takeaway, Just Pizza, has planning consent to use it for tables and chairs associated with their business.

The unauthorised parking space and, inset a picture published by Kettering Town Centre showing its use for parking

But it’s still being used for parking – with the issue of parking fines not discouraging its use – and now the council is stepping in.

A report set to be discussed by councillors tomorrow (Wednesday), seeking approval to install the bench, said: “It was suggested that the strategic location of a bench on the land would prevent parking taking place there.

"NNC (North Northamptonshire Council) have agreed to issue a licence to the town council if it wished to place a bench there.”

Earlier this year the town council’s planning committee raised concerns about the abuse of the space, saying it was in ‘constant use for car parking’. Minutes from a council meeting said the operators of Just Pizza had ‘effectively appropriated NNC land for a private car parking space’.

The authority wants to use a community infrastructure fund, which has £13,000 remaining and just over half of which has already been committed, to meet the costs of the bench.

They also want to adopt some planters on the land which have not been cared for since Abacus closed earlier this year.

The council report added: “The council’s policy is to support the town centre and one way of doing so is to improve its appearance.

"This particular location is less than ideal in terms of visual amenity and will only get worse if parking continues there and the planters remain neglected."