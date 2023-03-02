Senior councillors at North Northants Council ‘very disappointed’ by children’s trust financial performance

Senior councillors are ‘very disappointed’ that their authority will need to pay more money to Northamptonshire’s Children’s Trust (NCT) than it had budgeted for, a council leader said.

Cllr Jason Smithers, North Northamptonshire Council’s (NNC) leader, said it is doing everything it can to hold the trust to account as costs and demand increases.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The trust expects to pay £67.3m to NCT against an initial budget of £57.8m for the 2022/23 financial year.

Cllr Jason Smithers

Potentially cost-cutting measures include assessing at least the 120 most expensive child placements the trust is paying for to see if cheaper alternatives would be viable.

Cllr Smithers, who said he will ‘keep the trust’s feet to the fire’ over costs, compared the situation to NNC’s adult services department, which is set to remain within the authority’s planned budget for 2022/23.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It expects to spend £118.4m, just under a budget of £118.6m.

He told councillors at a finance and resource scrutiny committee meeting on Monday: “The trust is a demand-led service but I am not going to dwell on the fact they’re demand-led because adults services are demand-led as well and they’ve come in under budget thus far and I predict that they will for the rest of the year.

“We will hold NCT to account for every penny of taxpayers’ money that they spend.

"I think it’s fair to say that many of us on the executive are very disappointed in the position we find ourselves in with an expensive children’s trust at the moment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"However, we are doing everything we can to hold them to account and the officer team is as well.”

Independent councillor Jim Hakewill, who served on Northamptonshire County and Kettering Borough Councils, said NNC’s formation in 2021 seems to have made little difference to the way money is being spent in areas such as children’s services.

He said: “It does seem a bit like groundhog day because I have been there, have watched, have scrutinised and we are still in the same position even though we are now no longer a county and boroughs – we’re two unitaries.

"It would seem to most people that we never got to the bottom of that problem and it endures and we are still equally as incapable of resolving it.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a statement given to the Local Democracy Reporting Service last month, the trust, NNC and West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) said they were all working together in an effort to drive costs down.

They said: “The care market is very complex.

"All authorities need to place some children out of county for a variety of reasons such as complexity of need.

"The number of children from WNC and NNC who are placed out of county matches those authorities of a similar size.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad