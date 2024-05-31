SDP candidate to fight on local issues

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Jeremy Brittin is the SDP candidate for Wellingborough, Rushden Towns and villages in the General Election on July 4th. He vows to fight for local issues, including supporting the objections of Finedon residents to Kettering Green Energy Park.

"I am 60 years old, was born in Wellingborough and have lived in the neighbouring town of Higham Ferrers all my life. I am honoured to be selected as The SDP candidate to stand in this important by election. I am passionate about the wonderful part of Britain I seek to represent. I have spent my whole life in the area working hard and raising a family, this has given me a unique insight into our genuine needs and concerns in this part of Northants. I will fight hard and passionately to make sure these are addressed.

I was educated at Rushden Boys Comprehensive School. I have spent most of my working life running or owning retail and entertainment businesses, the majority in the town of Wellingborough. The well-being and success of our local businesses is something I am keen to fight for. We are lucky to have one of the UK’s newest shopping complexes on our doorstep ‘Rushden Lakes’ which has helped bring popularity and prosperity to the area. However, I would like to see the town centres and industrial estates of Wellingborough and Rushden follow suit by giving priority and support to them to create a more balanced local economy. Making our town centre’s attractive to visit again and encouraging businesses, particularly businesses that manufacture, to take advantage of our large and accessible trading estates are a priority and essential for real growth in the local economy and should offer good jobs and personal prosperity for those that work in them.

The reason I felt compelled to get involved in politics was as a result of the poor treatment of one of my three adult sons at the hands of one of our current governments departments. Watching my three children grow into adults and trying to make their way in the world is at times difficult. I vow to fight for every young person’s right in the area. Helping them to find their own local affordable accommodation will be a priority by pushing for an expansive Social Housing building scheme as well as affordable homes they can buy.

Proud of our history. Our part of Northamptonshire is steeped in history and has some beautiful places to visit including one of the country’s leading nature reserves in Stanwick Lakes. I grew up spending much of my childhood in our wonderful countryside and fishing our river Nene and still do today. My own ancestors farmed its land for hundreds of years. Our local rural community and farmers are part of the fabric of the county. I fully support the residents of Finedon and surrounding areas in their objections to the proposed Kettering Green Energy Park, I will work hard to protect and promote our traditional rural community and the many places of interest that attract local tourism. We are a diverse and vibrant area, our manufacturing past in the shoe industry brought us wealth and diversity it helped attract our ethnic communities which have and continue to enrich our county. They also found me my wife of 30 years whose mother was one of the first generation ‘Windrush’ immigrants who found her way to the area in the early 1960s. It’s nice to know that her story and legacy will live on through our children.