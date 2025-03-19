Rosie Wrighting MP: This Labour Government is taking action to improve our town centres

On the doorstep many constituents tell me the same thing – that they want to see our local High Streets improve after years of neglect.

I grew up in Kettering, where my first job was at Topshop in the town centre, and I know how much potential our area has.

But it has simply been let down and that is why this Labour Government is taking action to revitalise our High Streets.

This comes in two parts, firstly by breathing life back into them and bringing businesses back.

Rosie Wrighting MP

In recent months I have raised empty Kettering buildings in meetings with ministers so I was delighted that the Government has selected North Northamptonshire Council as an early adopter of the new High Street Rental Auction scheme.

This will give them powers to auction off leases for commercial premises which have sat empty for long periods. The move will bring shops and shoppers back to town centres, create jobs and drive economic growth.

After 14 years of Conservative rule – and even longer under our local authority – Britain’s High Streets and town centres were hollowed-out with more than 10,000 shops closing their doors in 2023 alone.

By the time the Tories left office one-in-seven shops nationally were empty, significantly impacting economic growth and reducing footfall.

That is shocking and communities like Kettering have paid the price.

It will take time, but lifting shutters is a step in the right direction and I am delighted that this Labour Government is taking this action.

The second step towards improving our town centres is making them a more safe place to be.

I have been concerned by recent reports of anti-social behaviour in Kettering which have been completely unacceptable, impacting shoppers and businesses who have simply been going about their day.

My office raised these concerns during a recent meeting with Northamptonshire’s Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner and it is vital that action is taken to stamp out anti-social behaviour issues across the country.

This Labour Government has already announced a £200m boost to deliver more neighbourhood police officers and PCSOs on our streets.

Now we are pressing ahead with the Crime and Policing Bill, the biggest package of measures on crime and policing in decades with 50 new laws.

These include giving police and others stronger powers by introducing Respect Orders to tackle the worst offenders and take back town centres from those causing trouble.

Having officers nearby can also act as a deterrent and provide reassurance which is why, last year, I called for a new accessible police hub in Kettering to bring visible policing back to the town.

I am pleased to hear that this remains a priority and I will continue to make the case for improved and more accessible police services.

For too long our town centres have been left to decline. With Labour, they can thrive again.