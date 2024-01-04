Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Ben Habib has been selected by Reform UK (formerly the Brexit Party) to stand in the upcoming by-election for the now-vacant Wellingborough seat in Parliament.

The former Brexit MEP’s candidacy was announced in a press conference held by the party on Wednesday morning, where he addressed the country, as well as the town’s constituents.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He said: “What’s really been exercising me since 2020 which kept me in the political arena after we ostensibly left the European Union was an act of complete and utter political weakness from our government.

Ben Habib speaks during an anti-NI Protocol rally in Ballymoney in March 2022. Photo: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

“The reason I’m standing in Wellingborough is because it’s not sufficient anymore simply to defeat the Tories, Reform UK has to lead the way and get seats in Parliament.

"This government has brought the UK to the precipice of economic collapse and cultural collapse.

“I intend to give Wellingborough by-election the best swing of my bat.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There was no mention during the conference of any local issues the town has been grappling with, including town centre regeneration, knife crime and county lines.

While announcing Habib’s candidacy, party leader Richard Tice called him a ‘fantastic, brilliant candidate.’

Despite initially being ‘reluctant’ to join Reform UK less than a year ago, Habib notes that he was ‘drawn in eventually to Reform because the only way to make an impact in a democracy is at the polls.’

Habib was appointed co-deputy leader of Reform UK seven months later, and also currently serves as CEO of First Property Group plc, a company which he founded in 1994.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Wellingborough constituency has been without an MP since the recall petition ousted Tory MP Peter Bone from parliament. The process required 10 per cent of the electorate in the constituency to sign the petition that lasted for six weeks, with 13.2 per cent of people doing so.