Putting road through Kettering's Green Patch is 'absolutely not acceptable and must not happen'

A road must not be built through a flagship community garden as part of a huge Kettering housing development, a charity boss has said.

A masterplan for Hanwood Park – which will eventually have up to 5,500 homes – suggests that a link road could potentially be built over the River Ise and on the site of the Green Patch on the edge of the Grange estate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

No decision has been taken on the route and developers say they are currently looking at a range of alternative options.

The Green Patch, Kettering

Kate Williams, chief executive of Groundwork Northamptonshire which manages the Green Patch, said a road through their 2.5 acre site would have a negative impact on the community.

She said: “Groundwork have been in regular contact with the Hanwood Park developers over the last many months and are confident that all the parties involved know and understand that a road through Green Patch is absolutely not acceptable and must not happen. Indeed, such a road would have a profoundly negative impact on our community and on this community green space project which has been the recipient of more than £1m of funding since its launch over 16 years ago.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our understanding is that these plans for the road were drawn up over 10 years ago when the Hanwood Park development was first being designed. A lot has changed since then and Green Patch has grown into a thriving and essential community asset, one that makes a difference to the lives of hundreds of local people every week and is embedded in the fabric of the Kettering community.

"The role and purpose of Green Patch is widely recognised with partner agencies and we are in regular and close communication with the developers and other stakeholders to ensure alternative traffic measures are prioritised and our invaluable community green space is preserved and protected for both the people of today and for the generations to come.”

Left, a satellite image of the site as it stands and, right, a drawing showing the potential location of a new road

Groundwork has been managing and growing the Green Patch, just off where Valley Walk and Margaret Road meet, since 2007.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It hosts after-school clubs, adult volunteer days and community events and runs a successful ‘veg box’ scheme, providing the local community with fresh produce at an affordable cost. It also has a multi-use building, polytunnels for growing produce, wildlife areas, a play area and orchards.

Cllr Anne Lee (Lab, Windmill), said any roads built as part of Hanwood Park must avoid the Green Patch site.

She said: “Any plan for Hanwood Park's exit roads coming forward with a road through the Green Patch is unwelcome and likely to fail at the first hurdle. Not only because it would decimate the Green Patch but also because it would end up in the wrong location, in Elizabeth Road, which would cause numerous problems since the roads around there are not designed for the amount of traffic.

Cllr Anne Lee says any roads must avoid the Green Patch

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The only options are a cycle path and walkway by the side of the Green Patch or a road leading going north, avoiding the Green Patch. Any other proposal is simply unacceptable.”

Chris Langdon, Hanwood Park’s project director, said they are considering alternative options.

He said: “We are fully aware of the Green Patch and are very much aware of the importance and the value of the work they carry out locally and to the community.

"We are working constructively with the Green Patch and other stakeholders to ensure that the Hanwood Park development can support them and enable further establishment and growth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We are committed to ensuring that our project in no way undermines their good work and we are currently considering a range of alternative options."

Groundwork leases the land from North Northamptonshire Council (NNC) and has applied to the authority to have the Green Patch listed as an asset of community value (ACV). If it was designated as an ACV it would give the community a chance to prepare a bid for the site if it was listed for sale, but would not ultimately prevent any development from taking place. A council paper said the ACV designation is intended to make the delivery of the road ‘more difficult’ on the original intended alignment.

Cllr Robin Carter (Con, Windmill), said: “The Green Patch is amazing. It is a wonderful asset for the whole community and beyond, inclusive of all age groups and abilities.

"I am thrilled that Groundwork is making a bid to have it designated as an asset of community value. Cllr Paul Marks and myself have already donated part of our empowerment fund towards funding a Green Patch/Groundwork project.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

NNC has until May 4 to determine the ACV bid. A North Northamptonshire Council spokesman said: “An application has been received which is now being processed.”