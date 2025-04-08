Political Opinion: Independent candidate launches fresh campaign for Corby’s Kingswood Ward
I’m not part of a political party—I’m standing as an independent because I believe Corby needs councillors who listen, show up, and act with integrity.
I grew up in Corby, lived overseas—including several years in Canada—and have worked in senior roles across local government, water, transit, education, and more. My work has focused on building more resilient organisations and communities, helping them plan for and respond to challenges.
Along the way, I’ve also volunteered in other capacities—helping restore threatened woodlands in Toronto, and coaching football for many years to support future generations.
Despite offering that experience constructively to local councils and politicians, I’ve often been met with silence. I want to change that.
My campaign is based on the belief that the best way to serve the public is to remember that you’re one of them. That means being transparent, solving real problems—not playing party politics—and being visible in the community all year round, not just at election time.
Too often, decisions are made without proper scrutiny or challenge. My goal is to help raise the standard and bring a more open, thoughtful, and proactive approach to local issues.
You can learn more or get involved at www.voiceforcorby.co.uk.