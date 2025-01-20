Plans to build three family homes in Kettering pub car park approved at appeal

The Woolcomber, St John's Road, Kettering. Credit: Google

Developers have been given the go-ahead to build homes at the back of a popular Kettering pub’s car park, after an appeal ruled that the proposals should be allowed.

North Northamptonshire Council (NNC) initially blocked plans to use open space to the rear of The Woolcomber, on St John’s Road, for a trio of three-bed properties in June last year. Applicant Punch Partnerships Limited submitted an appeal against the refusal to the planning inspectorate shortly after.

Residents will have to drive past the pub to the very back of its car park, where they will be able to access their homes with their own private garden and gated residential parking space. The Woolcomber is located in a well-established residential area, surrounded by other homes and a square of local shops.

NNC decided to refuse permission for the plans, saying that the scheme’s layout would not enhance the area or provide adequate living conditions. It also said the access to the homes through the park would be “contrived” and “lengthy”.

Plans for the new homes. Credit: Punch Partnership Limited

One issue related to an ‘unacceptably long bin drag distance’ from the homes to the roadside. Since the refusal, the appellant has stated it will use a private management company to move the bins on collections days on behalf of residents, which the planning inspector accepted.

The issue of shared car access through the parking area and potential difficulties with manoeuvring into car spaces was also dismissed, stating that it was “sufficiently safe”.

The appeals inspector noted that he had taken into account objections from members of the public, but stated that he was satisfied that the matters do not result in a level of harm which would justify the homes’ dismissal.

The report concluded: “I have considered the appeal entirely on its own merit and, in the light of all the evidence before me, this does not lead me to conclude that these other matters, either individually or cumulatively, would be an overriding issue warranting dismissal of the appeal.”

The inspectorate published its decision, overruling NNC’s verdict, on Friday last week (January 17).