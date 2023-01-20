Plans to build hundreds of new homes as part of the next phase of a 2,000-house development on the edge of Northampton are set for approval.

Proposals to build 223 new homes as part of the next phase of the Overstone Leys Sustainable Urban Extension are set to be approved by West Northamptonshire Council at a planning committee meeting on Tuesday (January 24).

The application is a reserved matters application for what is being called 'zone four' of the Overstone Leys Sustainable Urban Extension SUE, which is just off the A43.

Once complete, the Overstone Leys SUE will be comprised of up to 2,000 properties

The applicant, Persimmon Homes, proposes to build 223 houses of which 47 units will be ‘affordable’. This equates to 21 percent affordable units. 15 of which are to be shared ownership and 32 units are to be affordable rent.

The affordable units will be comprised of two one-bed maisonettes, 21 two-bed houses, 20 three-bed houses and four four-bed houses, according to plans.

Planning documents show that the market properties will be comprised of 56 two-bed houses, 43 three-bed houses, 70 four-bed houses and seven five-bed houses.

WNC said in a planning committee report: "The planning system is actively encouraged to assume a presumption in favour of sustainable development rather than being an impediment to sustainable growth. The site, being located with the Overstone Leys SUE will have a good level of accessibility and be within reasonable walking and cycling to the local centre. Taking the above into account, this development is considered to be acceptable."

Outline planning permission was approved in 2015 for the SUE which will be home to 2,000 properties once complete.

WNC said in a planning committee report: "Work has progressed on site and a number of dwellings are occupied. The site is progressing at some speed."

Once complete, the site will also be home to a new section of A43 dual carriageway, local centre, care home, community hub, employment, primary school and associated open space and infrastructure, according to plans.

Earlier this month, archeologists found a Bronze Age barrow and a Roman building once decorated with elaborate plasterwork, which has been interpreted as a shrine, at the Overstone site.

