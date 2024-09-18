Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Northamptonshire’s fire service has been told it needs to make more improvement to provide a “consistently good service”, according to the latest report from the watchdog.

The county’s fire service - Northamptonshire Fire & Rescue Service (NFRS) - was inspected by His Majesty's Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services (HMICFRS) between March and April this year. The report addressing the inspection was published today (Wednesday September 18).

As part of the inspection, NFRS was graded on 11 areas. It was rated ‘good’ in responding to major incidents, fire regulation and future affordability. However, preventing fire and risk, promoting values and culture and promoting fairness and diversity were rated ‘requires improvement’.

The inspector says he is pleased with some aspects of performance. The inspector highlighted “promising practice in various teams” in regards to collaboration with Northamptonshire Police and the Office for Police Fire and Crime Commissioner. However, he continues to have concerns over “how the service ensures fairness and promotes diversity”.

Chief fire officer Nikki Watson (left) and commissioner Danielle Stone (right).

Roy Wilsher, HM Inspector of Fire & Rescue Services, said in the report: “I am pleased with some aspects of the performance of NFRS in keeping people safe and secure from fire and other risks, but it needs to improve in some areas to provide a consistently good service.

“The service has developed a specialist team to work across fire and police. This is to manage cultural engagement activities, to align equality, diversity and inclusion (EDI) and positive action to organisational aims, and to encourage change initiatives.

“It was therefore disappointing to see that the service hadn’t made the progress we expected since our 2021 inspection in addressing the cause of concern in relation to improving EDI. I continue to have concerns over how the service ensures fairness and promotes diversity.

“Overall, there is a clear commitment from staff and senior leaders to improve. It has established some good processes and has sound financial planning. But it is important the service now progresses these improvements further.”

The inspector added that he will be in regular contact with the chief fire officer and said: “I don’t underestimate how much improvement is needed.”

Chief Fire Officer Nikki Watson said: “I am disappointed that we haven’t made enough progress in creating an inclusive culture.

“Cultural change is a long journey, and I will provide the leadership this service needs to carry on with our improvement plans.”

Ms Watson added: “This report recognises our commitment to public safety. Our response times are better now than they have been at any time in the last three years, and good financial management and planning mean more firefighters and appliances are available to help when they are needed.”

Northamptonshire Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner Danielle Stone said: “The commitment of Northamptonshire’s firefighters and staff has endlessly impressed me: they keep the county safe from a full range of risks and I am pleased the HMICFRS have recognised the excellent work they do.

“I expect to see even more emphasis on work to create a better culture – everyone must feel safe and included.”