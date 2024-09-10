The North Northamptonshire Labour Group will be boycotting tonight’s health scrutiny committee meeting due to ‘the unacceptable words and actions’ of the committee’s chairman, Cllr King Lawal.

They’ve urged the leader of North Northamptonshire Council, Cllr Jason Smithers (Con), to ‘exercise common sense’ and remove Cllr Lawal (Con) from his position.

It comes following last month’s full council meeting in which the Labour group said Cllr Lawal exhibited ‘aggressive and confrontational behaviour’.

At the meeting last month, after a routine scrutiny report was discussed, a comment from Cllr Zoe McGhee (Lab) prompted Cllr Lawal to say her resignation from the health scrutiny committee in January was ‘fantastic’ and ‘we've done better without you’.

Cllr Leanne Buckingham (inset left) and Cllr King Lawal (inset right) gesturing across the chamber to opposition members at last months full council meeting

Cllr McGhee had resigned her place under his chairmanship after branding Christian Cllr Lawal a ‘bigot’ when he tweeted his view that those involved in pride should ‘repent’.

North Northamptonshire Labour say that this behaviour has solidified their concerns about Cllr Lawal’s suitability to serve in his role of chairman of health scrutiny committee and this aggressive conduct has only intensified their call for action.

They’ve also said that Cllr Lawal’s comments about the LGBTQ+ community have deeply affected their ability to find members willing to sit on the panel.

In a statement, they said: “These comments are incompatible with the values of inclusivity, respect, and equality that Labour stands for, and we cannot in good conscience participate in a committee chaired by someone who has shown such intolerance.”

They have urged North Northamptonshire Council leader, Cllr Jason Smithers, to ‘exercise common sense’ and remove Cllr Lawal from his position as chairman of the health scrutiny committee and that until this step is taken, the Labour Group will not be participating in this or any future committees chaired by Cllr Lawal.

Two Labour councillors currently sit on the committee, who are Cllr Leanne Buckingham and Cllr Peter McEwan.

Cllr Buckingham said: "As a member of the health scrutiny committee, it is deeply disappointing to be in a position where we feel compelled to boycott such an important meeting.

“The role of this committee is to ensure the best possible outcomes for the health and well-being of our community, but we cannot allow intolerance and aggression to undermine that mission.

“Cllr Lawal’s comments about the LGBTQ+ community, along with his behaviour in recent council meetings, have made it impossible for us to continue working under his leadership.

“We urge the council’s leadership to take decisive action to restore integrity and trust in this process."

Cllr Jason Smithers has responded to the boycott. He said: “The decision by the local Labour group to boycott the North Northamptonshire cross-party health scrutiny processes raises serious concerns about their commitment to effective local governance. This move directly contradicts the fundamental principles of transparency, accountability, and collaboration that underpin the scrutiny process.

“Cross-party scrutiny plays a vital role in ensuring that local government decisions are made in the best interests of the community. It provides a platform for constructive challenge, allowing elected representatives from all parties to examine policies, scrutinise spending, and hold the ruling administration at North Northamptonshire Council accountable.

“This boycott is a disservice to the people of North Northamptonshire, It suggests a lack of willingness to engage in meaningful debate and work collaboratively for the betterment of our community. Scrutiny is not about partisan politics; it's about ensuring good governance and transparency."

“The Labour group's latest refusal to engage in cross-party scrutiny casts a shadow over their priorities and dedication to serving the community. Coupled with recent events involving the expulsion of two prominent local members from the local labour party for unspecified legal reasons, this boycott fuels concerns about the integrity and transparency of certain members within the group.

“I urge the Labour leader and his group to reconsider their position and engage constructively in the scrutiny process, our residents deserve nothing less.”

Cllr Lawal has also since responded to the boycott. He said: “This boycott demonstrates Labour's increasing intolerance toward Bible-believing Christianity. As a Christian who upholds biblical principles, I find myself persecuted for my beliefs. It's not just a personal struggle, Christians everywhere are facing this kind of bias. Our faith is neither respected nor tolerated by those who subscribe to Labour's ideology, simply because we stand for the Truth. And where the truth resides, darkness cannot remain.

“I am unfairly labelled a bigot, yet the real definition of a bigot is someone intolerant of others' beliefs. This is precisely what Labour is doing, silencing and boycotting because of my Christian faith, and because I refuse to apologise for standing firm in my convictions. The unfairness is glaring, as Christian beliefs are increasingly marginalised and dismissed in public discourse.

“Regarding the meeting tonight, its business as usual, we have several important items to scrutinize, including - Wellbeing & Mental health services for children and young persons. The meeting will go ahead with or without the Labour members present.“

Tonight’s meeting starts at 7pm.