North Northamptonshire's Labour group elects new leader

Cllr John McGhee with his daughter Zoe at 2021's elections

A familiar face is leading north Northamptonshire’s opposition Labour group after being elected last night (Tuesday).

At the group’s annual general meeting Cllr John McGhee (Kingswood) was confirmed as the new leader.

He takes over from Cllr Jean Addison, who led the group in its shadow format and continued in the role for the first year of North Northamptonshire Council’s existence. She had told group members she would be standing down several months ago and has now been elected deputy leader.

Cllr McGhee spent many years leading the Northamptonshire Labour group at the former Northamptonshire County Council. He also served as a Corby borough and county councillor for more than twenty years.

He represents the Kingswood ward alongside his daughter Zoe, who was elected at 2021’s North Northamptonshire Council elections.

The Labour group on the council currently has 14 councillors – 12 from Corby, one from Kettering and one from Wellingborough.

A group spokesman said that Cllr McGhee thanked Cllr Addison for her ‘great leadership shown’, adding that he recognised how a new group in the first year had been actively involved in holding the Conservative administration to account.

The spokesman added that Cllr McGhee recognised this year would be extremely difficult for north Northamptonshire residents as the cost of Iiving was spiralling out of control.