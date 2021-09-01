North Northamptonshire politician quits council's ruling group

Cllr Steven North.

The former leader of East Northamptonshire Council has quit his role on the new north Northamptonshire unitary authority's ruling group.

Cllr Steven North (Con, Rushden South) has resigned from North Northamptonshire Council's executive where he held the portfolio of growth and regeneration.

He will be replaced by fellow Conservative Cllr David Brackenbury, who represents the Thrapston ward.

Cllr David Brackenbury.

As reported by NN Journal Cllr North, who also works for Wellingborough MP Peter Bone, said he needed a break from being at the top level of local politics daily.

He was in charge of East Northamptonshire Council in 2018 when High Court civil action was brought against them for up to £14m by a former pub landlord who was wrongly jailed, as reported by NN Journal.

The new North Northamptonshire Council will now foot the bill if a settlement is not reached and a judge sides against them.

Cllr Jason Smithers, leader of the North Northamptonshire Council, said: “I would like to welcome Cllr David Brackenbury to the council’s executive.

"David has a raft of knowledge and experience which will serve both the executive and council well.

"I would also like to thank Cllr Steven North for his positive contribution to the council since its inception in April this year as well as previously helping to bring the previous councils together to form the new unitary authority.”