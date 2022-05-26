North Northamptonshire Liberal Democrat councillor joins Green Alliance group

The number of councillors in North Northamptonshire Council’s Green Alliance group has grown by one after the single Liberal Democrat representative joined today (Thursday).

Cllr Charlie Best became the only yellow rosette-wearing councillor on the authority when he won the by-election in former Tory safe seat Oundle in February.

The vote was triggered after Conservative Annabel de Capell Brooke moved to Norfolk last year.

L-R: Dez Dell, Sarah Tubbs, Emily Fedorowycz, Charlie Best and Jim Hakewill.

The Green Alliance group was formed last May with Kettering’s three Green Party Clover Hill councillors – Dez Dell, Emily Fedorowycz and Sarah Tubbs – joining forces with Rothwell and Mawsley independent councillor Jim Hakewill to work together. Cllr Best will now join the group.

Green Alliance leader Cllr Fedorowycz said: “Charlie is incredibly switched on and is clearly going to be a fantastic champion for green issues. On his very first meeting, he was already pushing for better green policies around energy efficiency, and that really got our attention. I am delighted he will be joining the team and very much look forward to seeing what we can achieve together.”

Cllr Best said: “I am very pleased to be joining NNC's Green Alliance group. We have excellent alignment of values and goals and a powerful mixture of knowledge, experience and enthusiasm. Working as a group will enhance all our abilities to make a positive difference for the communities we represent.”

Green Alliance deputy leader Cllr Dell said: “I’m pleased to welcome Charlie to our group, his focus on standing up for his community, while being very aware of the bigger picture chimes greatly with me.”

Cllr Tubbs said: “Aligning across parties on green issues is what it will take to tackle the climate and ecological crises.”