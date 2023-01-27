North Northamptonshire Council’s (NNC) councillors declined to take an increase to their allowances that could have netted them all at least £1,925.

How much they receive is usually linked to pay awards given to council officers, determined by a national body, but all full-time staff will get a lump sum of £1,925 in this financial year.

A total of 57 councillors of 61 present at a meeting on Thursday voted against accepting any rises to their basic £14,000 annual allowance, including other options that could have seen senior councillors net other increases.

NNC’s Conservative leader Cllr Jason Smithers said his administration could not support any increases as residents fight inflation and other cost of living challenges.

He asked councillors to forego debate and decline the move immediately but other councillors said they were keen to discuss it.

Independent Cllr Jim Hakewill proposed that councillors declined any rise for this year and for next year, 2023/24. Cllr Hakewill said other allowances should only be changed for the next NNC council, which will be elected in 2025. His amendment was defeated.