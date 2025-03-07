North Northamptonshire Council leader delivers final speech ahead of stepping down

A council leader has praised the work of the new unitary authority in his final speech at full council before he steps down in the May elections.

North Northamptonshire Council (NNC) Leader Jason Smithers announced he would not be seeking re-election last month.

He led the authority through local government reform under a Conservative administration, following the termination of the former county council.

Speaking to the chamber on Thursday, March 6, the Oundle councillor said there was much to be “celebrated” in NNC’s first full term.

Councillor Smithers said: “It has been an absolute privilege and honour to be the council’s first leader and to serve everybody in North Northamptonshire. This council and its staff and elected members have delivered many many great things and I’m sure you would all agree that this has been no easy feat.

“It has been great to be part of this team, and I have absolute pleasure and honour working with all elected members, staff, partners and, of course, our local communities who are at the centre of everything we do at this chamber.”

He referenced the Local Government Association peer report which was issued last November, which found NNC had made significant progress and is “keen to grasp the opportunities of what comes next to replace the historic narrative”. The former Northamptonshire County Council was scrapped in 2021 for the West and North unitaries, after declaring itself effectively bankrupt.

Cllr Smithers continued: “My intention was to do one full term at the council, but that was always subject to the council making the right progress which I feel has been achieved. We have moved on remarkably in our four years as an authority and we’ve certainly matured.

“So, now is the right time for me to transfer into semi-retirement, focus more on my family and new opportunities ahead and I’m looking forward to doing that. Above all, I’d like to thank all of those in North Northamptonshire who put their faith in me and who gave me this opportunity to be part of something special.”

Councillor John McGhee (Labour, Kingswood) stood to speak in appreciation of the work that Cllr Smithers has done over the first term of the new authority: “I know we’ve not always seen eye to eye, especially on policy – I think that goes without saying. But I just want to say thank you to everybody I believe gives up time to serve their community in any role.

“It is a hard job taking control of a large group like that and trying to keep them all together and run a council and I do appreciate that it’s been difficult and we’ve tried our best to help – sometimes,” he joked.

“We won’t always agree and moving forward we still won’t always agree, but I just wanted to say personally, and from everybody behind me hopefully, that we do appreciate what you’ve done and wish you all the best in the future.”

Elections for NNC will take place on May 1, 2025, where the next leader will represent the political party with a majority. Cllr Smithers will continue as leader of the council until that time.