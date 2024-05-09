Nikki Watson confirmed as new fire chief for Northamptonshire as police watchdog says 'no case to answer'
Nikki Watson was selected as outgoing commissioner Stephen Mold’s preferred candidate for the role last year. However, she could not officially be appointed until an Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) investigation concluded.
The investigation related to whether proper policies and procedures were followed at a policing conference in 2023. The police watchdog has now confirmed that the investigation has concluded and that “there is no case to answer”. The IOPC said it would not confirm names, however the Office of the Northamptonshire, Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner has today (Thursday May 9) confirmed that the investigation involving Ms Watson has concluded.
An IOPC spokesperson said: “We have now concluded our investigation into the conduct of a former senior Avon and Somerset Police officer regarding their attendance at a policing conference in 2023 and whether proper policies and procedures were followed.
“Our investigation began in October 2023 following a conduct referral from the force.
“As part of our enquiries, we gathered witness statements, email documentation, as well as analysing phone and digital data and relevant policy and procedures.
“Our investigation concluded in April 2024 and found that the senior officer had no case to answer in respect of any of the allegations."
Ms Watson retired from a 36-year career in policing last year and will take up the new role with Northamptonshire Fire & Rescue Service (NFRS) on May 16.
She said: “I am thrilled to be joining NFRS, which plays such a vital role in keeping the community safe.
“I have devoted my whole career to public service. I am passionate about public safety, and I know that the firefighters and staff that I will lead are proudly committed to doing their best for the people of Northamptonshire. I’m looking forward to taking the Service forward to meet the challenges of this busy and growing county.
“I am also incredibly grateful to Simon Tuhill and the chief officer team for having shown great leadership through a challenging time for everyone. I’m looking forward to working with Simon and the new Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner, Danielle Stone.”
Newly-elected Northamptonshire Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner Danielle Stone, added: “I have satisfied myself that the recruitment process last year for the new chief fire officer was carried out with integrity and rigour and I am happy to follow the proper process and welcome Nikki Watson to her new role.
“I will support Nikki in her work with the wider chief officer team, so that she can successfully drive forward the changes that will make our communities safer and create better, safer working environments for firefighters and staff.”
Former commissioner Stephen Mold announced earlier this year that he would not stand for re-election after he called Ms Watson a 'b****’ during a meeting with firefighters. The comment was in response to a question about what he would do if Ms Watson was not cleared by the IOPC.
Northamptonshire Police chief constable Nick Adderley remains suspended pending a potential criminal investigation into allegations that he misrepresented his military career. He is also due to face a disciplinary hearing at the end of May.
