North Northants Council’s (NNC) Adults, Health and Well-being portfolio has been taken on by Cllr Gill Mercer (Con, Rushden Pemberton West).

Cllr Mercer takes over the seat on the NNC executive recently vacated by Cllr Helen Harrison, who quit the role to concentrate on the Wellingborough by-election.

Taking effect immediately, Cllr Mercer says she is proud to take on the role.

She said: “I’m tremendously proud to take on the role of lead member for adults, health and well-being for the council.

“This is such an important position on the executive as this authority plays a key part in delivering health and care needs to the people of north Northamptonshire.”

Cllr Mercer has been with the authority since its inaugural election in May 2021 and previously served as chairman of East Northants District Council and as mayor of Rushden.

Leader of NNC, Cllr Jason Smithers, said: “Cllr Gill Mercer will bring her considerable experience in local government to this very important job on our executive and I very much look forward to working alongside her.

“The challenges in this area have been well documented nationally and the same is true for North Northamptonshire. I very much welcome her to the team.”