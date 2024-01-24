News you can trust since 1897
New executive role for Rushden councillor as Gill Mercer takes on adults, health and well-being portfolio at North Northamptonshire Council

Cllr Gill Mercer joins nine others on the executive of North Northants Council
By Alison Bagley
Published 24th Jan 2024, 15:32 GMT
North Northants Council’s (NNC) Adults, Health and Well-being portfolio has been taken on by Cllr Gill Mercer (Con, Rushden Pemberton West).

Cllr Mercer takes over the seat on the NNC executive recently vacated by Cllr Helen Harrison, who quit the role to concentrate on the Wellingborough by-election.

Taking effect immediately, Cllr Mercer says she is proud to take on the role.

Cllr Gill Mercer/NNC/National World

She said: “I’m tremendously proud to take on the role of lead member for adults, health and well-being for the council.

“This is such an important position on the executive as this authority plays a key part in delivering health and care needs to the people of north Northamptonshire.”

Cllr Mercer has been with the authority since its inaugural election in May 2021 and previously served as chairman of East Northants District Council and as mayor of Rushden.

Leader of NNC, Cllr Jason Smithers, said: “Cllr Gill Mercer will bring her considerable experience in local government to this very important job on our executive and I very much look forward to working alongside her.

“The challenges in this area have been well documented nationally and the same is true for North Northamptonshire. I very much welcome her to the team.”

Cllr Mercer’s other appointments include vice chairman of Groundwork Northamptonshire, vice chairman of Higham Ferrers Twinning Association, an executive member of the National Association of Police Fire and Crime and she chairs the Regional Scrutiny Forum.

